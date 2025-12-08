Nifty trades below 26,050 marks; media shares slide

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 409.28 points or 0.48% to 85,303.09. The Nifty 50 index lost 160.55 points or 0.62% to 26,024.90.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 1.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.67%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,056 shares rose and 3,016 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.32% to 10.66. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,187, at a premium of 162.10 points as compared with the spot at 26,024.90.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 69.6 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 76.5 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index slipped 1.74% to 1,409.65. The index dropped 3.61% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Saregama India (down 4.79%), Nazara Technologies (down 3.88%), Tips Music (down 3.04%), D B Corp (down 2.22%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2.2%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.93%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.41%) declined.
On the other hand, Prime Focus (up 1.26%), Sun TV Network (up 0.43%) and PVR Inox (up 0.41%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Matrimony.com surged 12.18% after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on 15 December 2025 to consider a buyback of equity shares.
SPML Infra rallied 6.79% after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.
