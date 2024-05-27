Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Elgi Equipments approved divestment of stake held in JV

Board of Elgi Equipments approved divestment of stake held in JV

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 27 May 2024

The Board of Elgi Equipments at its meeting held on 27 May 2024 has approved the divestment of entire stake held by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Elgi Compressors USA Inc (Elgi USA), in its Joint Venture CS Industrial Services LLC, USA, to the existing joint venture partners.

The Joint Venture Partners have expressed their interest to buyout the investment of Elgi Compressors USA Inc (Elgi USA) in CS Industrial Services LLC as per the terms of the operating agreement. The formalities under the operating agreement and the actual closure are expected to be completed by 30 June 2024. As per the terms of the operating agreement, post divestment of Elgi USA's stake, CS Industrial Services LLC shall be the exclusive distributor to sell, maintain and service ELGi branded oil flooded rotary screw category products for a period of five years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Elgi Equipments gains on appointing Indranil Sen as CFO

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Elgi Equipments signs technical licensing agreement with DVP, Italy

Elgi Equipments inks technical agreement with Italy-based DVP Vacuum Technology

Elgi Equipments Ltd Spurts 2.45%

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on ICICI Bank

Board of Lakshmi Machine Works approves change in company name

Board of HBL Power Systems appoints directors

FSN E-Commerce Ventures appoints director

BSE rejigs indices: Wipro exits Sensex, Canara Bank makes multiple entries

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story