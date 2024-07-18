US markets mixed, DOW hits fresh high while NASDAQ plummets

The US markets saw a mixed outing yesterday though the DOW stayed supported. The sentiments were driven by geopolitical concerns with the broad focus being on the tech counters. The Nasdaq Composite suffered its worst session since December 2022, losing around 3%, as semiconductors came under pressure amid reports of tougher trade restrictions. Chip stocks plummeted amid potentially tighter restrictions on US exports to China and escalating geopolitical tensions.

However, Dow hit a new high as prospect of an interest rate cut continued to benefit the sentiments. The Dow closed with a gain of 0.59% at 41,198.08. The S&P 500 lost 1.39% at 5,588.27, while the Nasdaq shed 2.77% to 17,996.92. Semiconductor stocks fell, resulting in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index suffering a loss of nearly 7%.

