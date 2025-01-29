Usha Martin posts nearly 14% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 92.57 crore

Usha Martin has reported 13.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.57 crore despite an 8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 860.54 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total expenses during the quarter rose by 13.1% YoY to Rs 752.10 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 11.3% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 4.4% YoY), and higher other expenses (up 22.5% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 117.62 crore, down by 15.7% from Rs 139.59 crore in Q3 FY24.

Usha Martin is a specialty steel wire rope solutions provider. The company is also engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality wires, low relaxation prestressed concrete steel strand (LRPC), bespoke end-fitments, accessories and related services.

The scrip rose 2.68% to end at Rs 339.15 on the BSE today.

