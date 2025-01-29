Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signs MoU with Apollo Micro Systems

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
To develop and supply advance defence weapons and electronic systems

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) & Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a period of five years to establish a business partnership for the joint research and development (R&D), co-production, export of Underwater Weapons & Vehicles, Underwater Mines, Underwater Communication Systems and Air Defence Systems and supply of advanced weapons and electronic systems for both defence and non-defence industries.

This collaboration is aimed at the development and production of cutting-edge technologies, including: h

- Underwater Weapons and Vehicles h

- Underwater Mines and Communication Systems h

- Air Defence Systems and Vehicles

A key aspect of this partnership is leveraging and enhancing the manufacturing infrastructure of both companies to produce critical components and sub-assemblies for these systems. Additionally, the collaboration will provide services for the modernization and upgrade of existing systems, ensuring they remain state-of-the-art and meet evolving requirements.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

