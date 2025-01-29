Administered ex-mill price of ethanol for EBP increased from Rs 56.28 per litre to Rs Rs.57.97 per litre

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved revision of ethanol procurement price for Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25 starting from 1st November, 2024 to 31st October 2025 under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme of the Government of India. Accordingly, the administered ex-mill price of ethanol for the EBP Programme derived from C Heavy Molasses (CHM) for the Ethanol Supply Year 2024-25 (1st November 2024 to 31st October 2025) has been fixed at Rs.57.97 per litre from Rs.56.58 per litre.

The approval will facilitate the continued policy for the Government in providing price stability and remunerative prices for ethanol suppliers but will also help in reducing dependency on crude oil imports, savings in foreign exchange and bring benefits to the environment. In the interest of sugarcane farmers, as in the past, GST and transportation charges would be separately payable. Increase in prices of CHM Ethanol by 3% will assure sufficient availability of ethanol to meet the increased blending target.

Government has been implementing Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme wherein OMCs sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 20%. This Programme is being implemented across the country to promote the use of alternative and environment friendly fuels. This intervention also seeks to reduce import dependence for energy requirements and give boost to agriculture sector. During the last ten years (as on 31.12.2024), ethanol blending in petrol by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has resulted in approximate savings of more than Rs.1,13,007crore of foreign exchange and crude oil substitution of about 193 lakh metric tonnes. Ethanol blending by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has increased from 38 crore litre in Ethanol Supply Year 2013-14 (ESY - currently defined as ethanol supply period from 1stNovember of a year to 31st October of the following year) to 707crore litre achieving average blending of 14.60%in ESY 2023-24.

