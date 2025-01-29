Ambuja Cements Q3 PAT soars 140% YoY to Rs 2,620 crore in FY25

The cement major's consolidated net profit zoomed 140.21% to Rs 2,620.09 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,090.73 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 4.50% YoY to Rs 8,415.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,336.07 crore in Q3 FY25, up 61.14% as against Rs 1,449.70 crore in posted Q3 FY24.

Ambuja Cements sales volume (cement and clinker) stood at 16.5 million tons during the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 17% on a YoY basis.

In Q3 FY25, operating EBITDA declined 1.15% YoY to Rs 1,712 crore while EBITDA margin reduced to 18.4% as against 21.3% recorded in the similar quarter previous fiscal.

EBITDA PMT de-grew 15.26% to Rs 1,038 in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 1,225 crore recorded in Q3 of the previous year.

The company's net worth increased by Rs 2,619 crore during the quarter, reaching a total of Rs 62,535 crore. It remains debt-free and continues to maintain its Crisil AAA (stable) and Crisil A1+ ratings.

The cash & cash equivalent stood at Rs 8,755 crore, enabling accelerated growth in the future.

The cement maker said that the higher volume along with improved operational parameters resulted in growth in all business parameters.

On the outlook front, Ambuja Cements said, improved consumption demand in housing and infrastructure segments and increased government spending are poised to reverse the tepid 1.5-2% cement demand growth during H1 FY25. This demand is expected to grow by 4-5% in FY25, further supported by the pro-infra and housing Budget 2025.

Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. The anticipated rebound in demand, supported by government initiatives, is likely to enhance cement sector performance in the coming quarters. Ambuja Cements will continue to grow at a faster speed than the industry.

Ajay Kapur, whole-time director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, stated, We are pleased to report a quarter of sustainable performance, aligned with our growth plan. With a focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction, and ESG, our vision drives our expansion into new geographies.

Our strategic acquisitions have significantly increased our capacity and market presence. This will be dovetailed with our ongoing expansion projects, delivering exceptional value for our stakeholders and propelling us towards achieving over 104 MTPA capacity by Q4 FY25 and 118 MTPA by FY 26.

Ambuja Cements is a major cement producing company in India. The principal activity of the company is to manufacture and market cement and clinker for both domestic and export markets.

The stock tumbled 3.78% to end trade at Rs 522.20 on the BSE.

