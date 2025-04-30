Zydus Life gains after USFDA approval for Niacin Extended-Release tablets

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.02% to Rs 897 after the pharma company received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Niacin Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500 mg , 750 mg, and 1,000 mg.The approved medication is indicated for the treatment of patients with primary hyperlipidemia and mixed dyslipidemia. It helps reduce elevated levels of total cholesterol (TC), LDL-C, apolipoprotein B (Apo B), and triglycerides (TG), while increasing HDL-C. It is also used to reduce the risk of recurrent myocardial infarction in patients with a prior history of heart attack and hyperlipidemia and to treat adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
According to IQVIA MAT (February 2025), the annual sales of Niacin Extended-Release tablets in the U.S. market were estimated at $5.5 million. With this latest approval, Zydus has now secured 425 product approvals and has filed a total of 492 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) since initiating the filing process in FY 200304.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.
