CEAT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd and Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2025.

CEAT Ltd surged 7.79% to Rs 3300 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5440 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd soared 6.91% to Rs 1429.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71726 shares in the past one month.

R R Kabel Ltd spiked 6.51% to Rs 1046. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37117 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6995 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd exploded 6.41% to Rs 400. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd spurt 5.63% to Rs 3465.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1630 shares in the past one month.

