UTI Asset Management Company allots 22,732 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 22,732 equity shares under ESOS on 12 November 2025.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,27,53,540 (12,82,75,354 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,29,80,860 (12,82,98,086 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

