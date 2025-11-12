Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lexsi Labs by Aurionpro launches Orion-MSP and TabTune

Lexsi Labs by Aurionpro launches Orion-MSP and TabTune

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For accelerating enterprise-scale capabilities for structured/tabular data into mainstream AI

Lexsi Labs, by Aurionpro (formerly AryaXAI Alignment Labs), announced two major developments accelerating enterprise-scale capabilities for structured/tabular data into mainstream AI.

1. Launch of Orion-MSP: Lexsi Labs launches new state-of-the-art (SOTA) foundation models to deliver enterprise-grade accuracy and scalable deployment for any tabular predictive task.

2. Release of TabTune Open-Source Library: A first-of-its-kind open-source tool that standardizes fine-tuning and inferencing for leading tabular foundation models, including Orion-MSP.

The launch of Orion-MSP and TabTune marks a significant step in Lexsi Labs' mission to build Safe SuperIntelligence systems that are transparent, aligned, and trustworthy for enterprise use. Enterprises such as banks, insurers, and healthcare organizations generate large volumes of structured, table-based data from transactions, customer records, insurance claims, health records, sensor telemetry, and ledgers. Lexsi Labs' latest models allow organizations to predict any task in zero-shot, on such enterprise data, using a single model through an API or improve it further through fine-tuning to achieve the best performance in just a few lines of code. This transforms the current data science from multi-pipeline processes into a zero-shot or few step deployment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T Technology Services partners with Autodesk

RBI deputy governor highlights importance of outcome-based regulation

Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story