L&T Technology Services partners with Autodesk

To drive AI-led digital transformation in the process and manufacturing industries

L&T Technology Services announced a partnership with Autodesk to drive AI-led digital transformation in the process and manufacturing industries. As part of this collaboration in its Sustainability segment, LTTS will integrate Autodesk's digital engineering and cloud-based manufacturing solutions into its existing Center of Excellence (CoE) in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The CoE will serve as a regional hub for digital plant innovation, enabling enterprises across FMCG, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive and food & beverage sectors to adopt scalable, connected, and data-driven manufacturing solutions. By leveraging LTTS' AI models using machine learning for asset health and scalability and Autodesk's advanced software, cloud and automation platforms, the CoE will help clients reduce project costs and timelines, improve asset performance, and scale Industry 4.0 capabilities.