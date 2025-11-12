Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.59 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Life Insurance Company allots 7.59 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company has allotted 7,59,628 equity shares to the eligible option holders pursuant to exercise of stock options by them under various Employee Stock Option Schemes.

Post the above allotment, paid]up equity share capital of the Company stands at Rs 21,56,84,59,650 comprising of 2,15,68,45,965 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

