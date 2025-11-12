Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI collaborates with Kerala Govt. to launch upgraded version of Kerala Savaari 2.0

ITI collaborates with Kerala Govt. to launch upgraded version of Kerala Savaari 2.0

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
ITI has joined hands with the Government of Kerala to launch the upgraded version of its online auto and cab booking platform, Kerala Savaari 2.0.

Kerala Savaari has already been made fully operational in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities. Kerala Savaari will become a multi-modal transport system app by December 2025. This system, which will integrate metro, water metro, metro feeder buses, autos and cabs, will be a model for the whole of India. The scheme will be extended to other districts and cities soon after its full-fledged operation in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities.

The Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board (KMWWFB), under the Labour Department, in association with the Government of Kerala, Police Department, Transport, IT, Planning Board and other departments is implementing the project. Unlike other online platforms, Kerala Savaari works on a subscription mode. This system of fixed subscription rates by the government ensures higher income for the drivers. The trial runs were satisfactorily conducted in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities from April 2025.

The project has already onboarded 23,000 drivers, conducted 3,60,000 trips and has earned Rs. 9.36 crore revenue by drivers with an average of 1200 daily trips in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

