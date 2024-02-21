Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 55.56 points or 1% at 5499.57 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.14%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.98%),PTC India Ltd (down 2.4%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.21%),SJVN Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.92%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.85%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.81%), and NHPC Ltd (down 1.78%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.49%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.39 or 0.03% at 73037.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 22204.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.14 points or 0% at 45925.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.56 points or 0.28% at 13578.37.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 1956 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

