Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 92.04 points or 1.8% at 5204.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (up 5.9%), K.P. Energy Ltd (up 5%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.62%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.56%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 3.57%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.5%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.17%), EMS Ltd (up 2.08%), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 1.97%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 0.29%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 469.12 or 0.94% at 50427.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 15038.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.21% at 23558.85.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 253.46 points or 0.33% at 77754.03.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News