Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 58.27 points or 1.24% at 4768.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, K.P. Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), PTC India Ltd (up 3.46%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.79%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.41%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SJVN Ltd (up 2.38%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.34%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.23%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 2.21%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.16%).

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (down 0.9%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.61 or 0.6% at 47419.98.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 144.88 points or 1.02% at 14283.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.35 points or 0.32% at 23119.6.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 287.36 points or 0.38% at 76458.44.

On BSE,2169 shares were trading in green, 973 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News