Engineers India secures work order of Rs 106 cr from Indian Oil

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Engineers India announced that Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has awarded Phase-I of Project Management/Managing Project Management Consultancy (MPMC) Services for the overall Project and Project Management Consultancy (PMC-2) Services for PP, IPA, EDC/VCM Units and Offsites and Utilities (O&U) under the Paradip Petrochemical Complex (PDPC) Project at Paradip, Odisha to Engineers India (EIL). The total estimated contract value is approx. Rs. 106 crore.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

