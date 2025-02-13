Engineers India secures work order of Rs 106 cr from Indian Oil

Engineers India announced that Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has awarded Phase-I of Project Management/Managing Project Management Consultancy (MPMC) Services for the overall Project and Project Management Consultancy (PMC-2) Services for PP, IPA, EDC/VCM Units and Offsites and Utilities (O&U) under the Paradip Petrochemical Complex (PDPC) Project at Paradip, Odisha to Engineers India (EIL). The total estimated contract value is approx. Rs. 106 crore.

