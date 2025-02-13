Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 477.37 points or 1.72% at 28189.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.78%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.68%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.42%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.15%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.72%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.71%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.31%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.13%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.01%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 283.61 or 0.6% at 47419.98.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 144.88 points or 1.02% at 14283.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.35 points or 0.32% at 23119.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 287.36 points or 0.38% at 76458.44.

Also Read

On BSE,2169 shares were trading in green, 973 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News