Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 123.3 points or 2.22% at 5430.23 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (down 5.01%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.98%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.98%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 4.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.9%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 3.71%), CESC Ltd (down 3.45%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.45%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.44%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 551.66 or 0.75% at 72543.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.25 points or 0.83% at 22015.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 742.53 points or 1.62% at 45146.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 186.31 points or 1.38% at 13359.31.

On BSE,865 shares were trading in green, 2936 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

