Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2650.75, down 3.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.87% on the day, quoting at 24009. The Sensex is at 78668.1, down 2.86%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost around 7.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25714.45, down 4.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.23 lakh shares in last one month.

