Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 85.76 points or 1.29% at 6540.63 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 6.76%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.83%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.36%),K.P. Energy Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.35%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.34%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.29%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.27%), and Nava Ltd (down 0.95%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (up 2.94%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.43%), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 0.12%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.83 or 0.59% at 56065.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 151.62 points or 0.91% at 16546.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 188.7 points or 0.75% at 25061.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.46 points or 0.82% at 81822.64.

On BSE,1598 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

