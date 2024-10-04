Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 888.82 points or 1.5% at 58544.5 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3.02%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.82%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.72%),Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.23%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.15%), MRF Ltd (down 1.6%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.25%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.99%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.93%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.33%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 330.83 or 0.59% at 56065.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 151.62 points or 0.91% at 16546.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 188.7 points or 0.75% at 25061.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 674.46 points or 0.82% at 81822.64.

On BSE,1598 shares were trading in green, 2304 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

