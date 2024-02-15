Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 108.5 points or 2.03% at 5461.85 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 8.79%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),NHPC Ltd (up 4.81%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.09%),SJVN Ltd (up 3.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 3.49%), CESC Ltd (up 3.43%), NLC India Ltd (up 3.07%), Nava Ltd (up 2.22%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.17%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 29.97%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.47%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.68%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.37 or 0.08% at 71766.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 21825.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 517.28 points or 1.15% at 45313.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.57 points or 0.75% at 13465.2.

On BSE,2203 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News