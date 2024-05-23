Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 10.62 points or 0.17% at 6119.32 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.96%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.62%),CESC Ltd (down 1.52%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.03%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 0.99%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.76%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.6%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.5%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 4.99%), EMS Ltd (up 3.36%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 2.86%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.01 or 1.04% at 74991.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.75 points or 1.04% at 22833.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.3 points or 0.25% at 48084.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.3 points or 0.52% at 14718.73.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1932 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties shares fall

Utilties shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Metal shares fall

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TajGVK Hotels &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit rises 64.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 50.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story