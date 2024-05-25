Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Capital & Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Krishna Capital &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Krishna Capital & Securities rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 0.390.39 0 OPM %54.5554.55 -43.5943.59 - PBDT0.120.08 50 0.180.18 0 PBT0.120.08 50 0.180.18 0 NP0.110.08 38 0.150.15 0

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

