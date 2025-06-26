Uttarakhand to hold three-tier panchayat elections on July 10

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has announced that the three-tier panchayat elections will be held on July 10.

Issuing the official notification, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar stated that the nomination process will begin on June 25, with the last date for filing nominations being June 28. The elections will cover Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, and Zila Panchayats, enabling people across rural Uttarakhand to elect their local representatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News