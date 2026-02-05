V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.06% to Rs 0.57 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.06% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.570.62 -8 OPM %3.516.45 -PBDT0.300.16 88 PBT0.300.16 88 NP0.220.14 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content