Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 216.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sejal Glass rose 216.67% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 46.26% to Rs 77.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.1552.7515.1413.087.433.154.821.484.371.38

