Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 1112.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 147.44 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems rose 1112.50% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 147.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.147.44146.002.950.954.821.793.930.902.910.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News