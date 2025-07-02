Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

V-Mart Retail rose 1.24% to Rs 862.65 after the company's revenue from operations jumped 13% to Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25.

The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 1% for the quarter.

The company has opened 15 new stores and closed 2 stores during the quarter. The 15 new stores include 3 stores each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 2 stores each in Bihar and Uttarakhand and 1 store each in Jharkhand, Gujrat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha.

As on 30 June 2025, the total number of stores stands at 510.

V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 18.51 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 38.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Asian Paints Ltd Slides 1.06%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Spurts 2.33%

Stock Alert: Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India, V-Mart Retail, JSW Energy

Indices poised for a flat start

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story