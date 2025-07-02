V-Mart Retail gains as revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 885 cr

V-Mart Retail rose 1.24% to Rs 862.65 after the company's revenue from operations jumped 13% to Rs 885 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 786 crore in Q1 FY25.

The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 1% for the quarter.

The company has opened 15 new stores and closed 2 stores during the quarter. The 15 new stores include 3 stores each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 2 stores each in Bihar and Uttarakhand and 1 store each in Jharkhand, Gujrat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha.

As on 30 June 2025, the total number of stores stands at 510.