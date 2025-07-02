Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Ceigall India advanced 3.32% to Rs 280.45 after the company announced that its subsidiary Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass has received the appointed date for a project worth Rs 1,199.30 crore from National Highways Authority of India.

This contract is for building a 4-lane or 6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass in Uttar Pradesh. The entire bypass will be 35.40 kilometers long. The project is divided into two parts. Part-1 is located north of NH-27, spanning 30.40 kilometers. Part-2 is south of NH-27, covering 5 kilometers.

This work is being executed on a hybrid annuity mode (HAM) basis, a funding model where the government pays the contractor partly during construction and the rest over time. This project falls under the NHDP Phase-V-II scheme, a national highway development program.

Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass has received 09th July 2025 as the appointed date for this project.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 31.99% to Rs 74.10 crore even as revenues rose by 7.21% to Rs 1011.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

