Ceigall India edges higher after subsidiary receives appointed date from NHAI

Ceigall India advanced 3.32% to Rs 280.45 after the company announced that its subsidiary Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass has received the appointed date for a project worth Rs 1,199.30 crore from National Highways Authority of India.

This contract is for building a 4-lane or 6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass in Uttar Pradesh. The entire bypass will be 35.40 kilometers long. The project is divided into two parts. Part-1 is located north of NH-27, spanning 30.40 kilometers. Part-2 is south of NH-27, covering 5 kilometers.

This work is being executed on a hybrid annuity mode (HAM) basis, a funding model where the government pays the contractor partly during construction and the rest over time. This project falls under the NHDP Phase-V-II scheme, a national highway development program.