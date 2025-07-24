Central Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.62, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.62, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.Central Bank of India has lost around 3.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7037.5, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.63 lakh shares in last one month.