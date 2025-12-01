Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

V.S.T Tillers Tractors rises after recording over 2x YoY growth in November sales

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
V.S.T Tillers Tractors rose 3.91% to ₹5,820 after the company reported total Power Tiller and Tractor sales of 5,166 units in November 2025, a sharp 129% YoY jump from the 2,251 units sold in November 2024.

While sales of Power Tillers aggregated to 4,676 units (up 146% YoY), Tractors sales amounted to 490 units (up 41% YoY) during the period under review.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has sold 37,235 units of combined Power Tillers and Tractors, reflecting 51% YoY growth. This includes 33,582 Power Tillers sold (up 60% YoY) and 3,653 Tractors, which were marginally higher by 1% YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.24% to Rs 24.98 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 44.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 11.19% year-on-year to Rs 315.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

