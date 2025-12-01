Nifty trades above 26,250 mark; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 26,250 mark. Investor will monitor the monthly auto sales, IPO pipeline, and the RBIs monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled later this week.

PSU Bank stocks jumped for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 247.09 points or 0.29% to 85,953.76. The Nifty 50 index climbed 67.65 points or 0.25% to 26,272.95.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,325.80 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,204 shares rose and 1,519 shares fell. A total of 283 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.04% to 8,603.25. The index jumped 1.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Bank of Baroda (up 2.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.52%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.51%), Central Bank of India (up 1.38%) and Indian Bank (up 1.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.31%), Union Bank of India (up 1.14%), UCO Bank (up 1.01%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.95%) and Bank of India (up 0.62%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: R P P Infra Projects rallied 4.76% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project. Bajaj Auto advanced 1% after the company reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024. Godrej Properties rose 0.18%. The company said that it has emerged as the highest bidder for nearly 5-acre land parcel that is based in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad.