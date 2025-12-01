Nifty trades above 26,250 mark; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

PSU Bank stocks jumped for second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 247.09 points or 0.29% to 85,953.76. The Nifty 50 index climbed 67.65 points or 0.25% to 26,272.95.
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,325.80 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,204 shares rose and 1,519 shares fell. A total of 283 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.04% to 8,603.25. The index jumped 1.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Bank of Baroda (up 2.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.52%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.51%), Central Bank of India (up 1.38%) and Indian Bank (up 1.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.31%), Union Bank of India (up 1.14%), UCO Bank (up 1.01%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.95%) and Bank of India (up 0.62%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
R P P Infra Projects rallied 4.76% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project.
Bajaj Auto advanced 1% after the company reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024.
Godrej Properties rose 0.18%. The company said that it has emerged as the highest bidder for nearly 5-acre land parcel that is based in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad.
