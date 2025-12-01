Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 26,250 mark; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 26,250 mark; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 26,250 mark. Investor will monitor the monthly auto sales, IPO pipeline, and the RBIs monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled later this week.

PSU Bank stocks jumped for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 247.09 points or 0.29% to 85,953.76. The Nifty 50 index climbed 67.65 points or 0.25% to 26,272.95.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in early trade at 26,325.80 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.50%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,204 shares rose and 1,519 shares fell. A total of 283 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.04% to 8,603.25. The index jumped 1.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Baroda (up 2.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.52%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.51%), Central Bank of India (up 1.38%) and Indian Bank (up 1.35%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.31%), Union Bank of India (up 1.14%), UCO Bank (up 1.01%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.95%) and Bank of India (up 0.62%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

R P P Infra Projects rallied 4.76% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project.

Bajaj Auto advanced 1% after the company reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024.

Godrej Properties rose 0.18%. The company said that it has emerged as the highest bidder for nearly 5-acre land parcel that is based in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament's Winter Session begins today with 13 bills on agenda

Global equities climb as Fed cut odds fuel U.S. rally; tech, gold and Europe advance while Treasuries slip

R P P Infra Projects jumps after bagging Rs 69-cr order in Chennai

Godrej Properties successfully bids for 5-acre land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Nov'25 auto sales

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story