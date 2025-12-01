Lenskart Solutions climbs on strong Q2 outcome

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Lenskart Solutions jumped 3.81% to Rs 426.85 after posting strong Q2 numbers.

On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,096.1 crore, rising 20.8% year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 103.5 crore, up 19.9% YoY, while the PAT margin moderated slightly by 4 bps to 4.94%.

EBITDA surged to Rs 413.3 crore, marking 44.4% YoY growth. The EBITDA margin expanded sharply by 323 bps YoY to 19.7%.

On the cost side, total expenditure increased 16.1% YoY to Rs 1,682.83 crore. Raw material consumed climbed 22.25% YoY to Rs 551.54 crore. Employee expenses rose sharply by 54.58% YoY to Rs 502.54 crore.

Consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 660.81 crore in H1FY26, higher than Rs 518.65 crore in H1FY25. Operationally, Lenskart continued to scale at pace. The company conducted 5.6 million eye tests in Q2 FY26, marking a 44.3% YoY jump. Eyewear units sold grew 20.2% YoY to 8.35 million, reflecting strong demand momentum across channels. Quarterly/annual transacting customer accounts rose 23.2% YoY to 4.8 million. Lenskart added 143 net new stores during the period, taking its active store network to 2,949 outlets at the end of the quarter. In both Q2 and H1, the company's stores delivered ~15% Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG), consistent with FY25 levels. Beyond SSSG, it achieved ~20% Same-Pincode Sales Growth, indicating that it is gaining market share within micro-markets rather than cannibalizing existing stores.

For FY26, the company is targeting 450+ net store additions--a 60% increase from the 282 stores added in FY25. Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-led eyewear company involved in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories. India is its main market, and the company offers products across multiple price points and age groups. It operates in 14 countries, enabling cross-market design sharing and uniform brand positioning. Its portfolio includes in-house brands such as John Jacobs and Owndays in the premium segment, and Lenskart Air, Vincent Chase, Hustlr and Hooper Kids in the affordable and mid-range categories.