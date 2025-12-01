Quick Heal Tech gains on securing Rs 64-cr cybersecurity contract from NFSU-RIC

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Quick Heal Technologies rose 1.87% to Rs 313.25 after the company announced that it has signed a Rs 64.25-crore contract with the NFSU Research and Innovation Council (NFSU-RIC) for the implementation of Integrated Cybersecurity solutions.

The company said the engagement is aligned with its ongoing cybersecurity business and supports its strategic objective of delivering comprehensive security solutions to customers. The scope and value of the project mark a key milestone in Quick Heals continued collaboration with government institutions.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract is valid for five years. Quick Heal also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory guidelines.