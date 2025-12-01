Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament's Winter Session begins today with 13 bills on agenda

Parliament's Winter Session begins today with 13 bills on agenda

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, 1 December 2025, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days. The government has listed 13 bills for consideration, including the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. The House will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 202526.

Ahead of the session, the government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi to seek cooperation for smooth proceedings. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saw participation from 50 leaders representing 36 political parties. The government has urged floor leaders to extend support to ensure the efficient functioning of both Houses during the session.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

