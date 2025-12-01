Parliament's Winter Session begins today with 13 bills on agenda

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, 1 December 2025, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days. The government has listed 13 bills for consideration, including the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. The House will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 202526.