V2 Retail hits the roof after PAT surges to Rs 51 cr in Q3 FY25

V2 Retail hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,839.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 51.19 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 23.57 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 58.1% to Rs 590.94 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 373.76 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 118.2% YoY to Rs 68.53 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 111.5 crore, up 83% compared with Rs 60.9 crore in Q3 FY24.EBITDA margin stood at 18.9% in Q3 FY25 as against 16.3% in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, same-store sales growth (SSSG) was 25%, down from 47% in Q3 FY24. The average bill value for the quarter was Rs 924 crore, reflecting an 8.07% year-on-year growth. Furthermore, the average selling price increased to Rs 343, a rise of 17.87% compared to the previous year.

As on 31st December 2024, the company operates 160 stores with a total retail area of around 17.22 lakh Sq. Ft.

Ram Chandra Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, said, By focusing on penetrating underserved rural markets and maintaining a strong presence in Tier I and Tier II cities, we reach a diverse customer base alongside understanding and responding to the unique preferences and needs of our customers across different regions through localized product offerings and personalized shopping experiences has given us the edge compared to others. We believe this is just the start and we are geared to set up new benchmark both in terms of customer satisfaction and resultant reflection in our performance..

We have added another 21 stores during the current quarter. The store addition momentum will continue as we have a very healthy pipeline of upcoming stores.

V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail company in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle products.

