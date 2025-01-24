Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.562.3337.5031.331.731.681.030.880.740.59

