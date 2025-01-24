Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Jan 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 25.42% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.562.33 10 OPM %37.5031.33 -PBDT1.731.68 3 PBT1.030.88 17 NP0.740.59 25

Jan 24 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

