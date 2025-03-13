Va Tech Wabag receives orders worth Rs 360 cr

From GAIL (India) and Indian Oil

Va Tech Wabag secured an order worth Rs 340 crore towards Design, Build, Operate (DBO) of a 450 cum/hr UF & RO based Effluent Recycle Plant, Evaporator based Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Plant and new Waste Water Treatment Plant & augmentation of existing Waste Water Treatment Plant, for GAIL (India)'s (GAIL) integrated petrochemical complex at Pata, Uttar Pradesh.

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) scope of work under this order is scheduled to be completed over 24-months period and will be followed by 6-months of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). Projects and Development India (PDIL) has been appointed by GAIL as the Engineer-In-Charge for this Project. The recovered water from this facility will be used as Cooling Tower Make Up water.

WABAG also secured a repeat Operations & Maintenance (O&M) order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) worth Rs 20 crore towards O&M of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at IOCL Panipat Refinery, Haryana for a further period of 3 years. WABAG has been entrusted with the O&M of this Plant since its commissioning in 2006. It is worth noting that this TTRO Plant was designed, constructed and commissioned by WABAG nearly two decades ago and is the first Industrial Water Recycle Plant in Oil & Gas sector in the Country.

