Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCFC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCFC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1948.33% to Rs 12.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 839.25% to Rs 17.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.58-0.11 LP 17.471.86 839 OPM %85.47445.45 -91.9935.48 - PBDT3.08-0.48 LP 16.120.95 1597 PBT3.08-0.48 LP 16.110.94 1614 NP2.44-0.58 LP 12.290.60 1948

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 144.96% in the December 2023 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Wellness reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers consolidated net profit rises 27.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Ludlow Jute &amp; Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Largely Unchanged; US Inflation And Powell Speech Awaited

Olympic Management &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story