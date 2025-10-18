Vaghani Techno-Build reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Vaghani Techno-Build reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.45068.8900.3600.3600.250

