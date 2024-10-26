Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 22.56 croreNet profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 16.60% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.5622.70 -1 OPM %87.7787.71 -PBDT17.7816.15 10 PBT11.8510.22 16 NP8.857.59 17
