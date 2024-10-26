Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 16.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 22.56 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 16.60% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.5622.7087.7787.7117.7816.1511.8510.228.857.59

