Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 355.89 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 4.31% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales355.89252.44 41 OPM %8.808.45 -PBDT31.8921.72 47 PBT29.1119.50 49 NP20.3319.49 4

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

