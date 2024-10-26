Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 355.89 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 4.31% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.355.89252.448.808.4531.8921.7229.1119.5020.3319.49

