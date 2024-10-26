Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 4.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 355.89 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications rose 4.31% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 252.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales355.89252.44 41 OPM %8.808.45 -PBDT31.8921.72 47 PBT29.1119.50 49 NP20.3319.49 4
