J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 28.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.00% to Rs 2560.12 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 28.24% to Rs 125.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 175.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.00% to Rs 2560.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2752.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

