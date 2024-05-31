Yatra Online standalone net profit declines 71.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.00% to Rs 74.07 crore

Net profit of Yatra Online declined 71.39% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 74.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 297.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

74.0789.24297.12258.36-0.1515.11-2.767.196.9811.44-1.6513.212.227.76-18.90-2.892.227.76-18.90-2.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News