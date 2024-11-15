Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 15.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.39% to Rs 20.79 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 15.88% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.39% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.7912.57 65 OPM %11.6421.08 -PBDT2.752.48 11 PBT2.632.36 11 NP1.971.70 16
