Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 15.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 15.88% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 65.39% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.7912.5711.6421.082.752.482.632.361.971.70

