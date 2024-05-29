Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GFL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.80 crore

Net loss of GFL reported to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2258.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2248.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.800.80 0 3.203.22 -1 OPM %-2921.25-6883.75 --271.88-1689.75 - PBDT-23.07-54.99 58 -8.16-54.16 85 PBT-23.07-54.99 58 -8.18-54.18 85 NP-20.492258.21 PL -7.572248.38 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

