Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 207.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales rise 42.71% to Rs 13.60 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 207.37% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.609.53 43 OPM %31.8418.36 -PBDT4.571.81 152 PBT3.961.27 212 NP2.920.95 207

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

